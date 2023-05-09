My Short Sermon About Mothers’ Day

Is it Mother’s Day or Mothers’ Day? I go with Mothers’ Day meaning the plural. It is about all mothers.
I remember Mothers’ Day back when I was a kid. We kids used to wear a carnation to Sunday school. A red one symbolizing our mother was alive. Those whose mothers had died wore a white flower. The day was about all mothers. Everyone had a mother and the day was about her. Somewhere things changed and today it is just the mothers who get a flower. Some women think, “Woe is me. I can’t go to church on Mothers’ Day because all the mothers will get a flower and I’m not a mother and I won’t get a flower.” To which I would reply, “It is not about you. It is about your mother.” We should all do something to honor our mother on Mothers’ Day if nothing more than honoring her memory.
The same thing goes for Fathers’ Day. Remember the commandment to honor your mother and your father all the days of your life.
