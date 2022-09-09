My Time of Year

It is nice to write something “nice” for a change. Marion, Bill and I have been in a political shootout for awhile now. Remember we all three want what is best for our country. It is just that we just disagree. I can agree that the other two are good readers and writers. That is why I talk so much about Education. I have to give Marion credit. She puts her money where her speech and writing are from what I just read in the paper.
We need great readers and writers and most of all, great orators. They can be of tremendous influence. I wrote about “ghost writers” and that we need presidential candidates that can deliver a great speech, but a great speech with some substance in it without reading some ghost writers teleprompter. Many times what is best for our country will not be popular and if one says it, she/he will not be elected. The great orator, however, will be convincing and will win the election. When I listen to people giving some kind of speech or talk, the non-professional holds the mic in their hand as if they are afraid of it.
My English teacher said: ”The best speech in the world does no good if people can’t hear it. And so now September 10 will be the Harvest Moon time and the weather is co-operating, time to enjoy the beauty, the changing colors, Railroad Street, St Johnsbury, farmers market, listen to Gary Ely’s footsteps. The North Star had a great story about Final Fridays. You can find me at the bakery enjoying an expressio and a pastry first thing in the morning, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Also at Danville Green, Saturday 9:00 am with Alison Despathy, candidate for state representative. Once hunting season starts for grouse, you will have to look in the woods to find me.
