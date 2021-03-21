Myths and Lies from the NHGOP
To the Editor:
By any measure election day 2020 was a success. In spite of the burdens of COVID-19 our election officials, local and statewide managed to provide voting access for every Granite Stater who wanted to cast a vote on Election Day. New Hampshire set a record for voter turnout. Governor Sununu and Secretary of State Gardner heaped praise on the way our elections were run and confirmed that our elections are safe and secure. Knowing that everyone involved in our elections proclaimed them a success you would think the legislature would be hard at work cementing into law the measures that worked well last year .
Sadly, that is not what we are seeing. Myths and lies about voter fraud meant to sew distrust in our elections are running rampant. Worse, these lies are being followed up with Republican backed legislation meant to restrict the rights of Granite Staters. These lies threaten our democracy. Some of our representatives in Concord should know better than to continue them. But instead they have doubled down on their rhetoric. Let us be clear. There is no evidence for what Republicans are saying. When asked to produce evidence, they can’t. Make no mistake, our elections are safe and secure and they should be accessible but Republicans in Concord are doing their best to remove that last piece.
Make sure that your representatives hear from you that enabling voter’s rights is a sign of a healthy democracy. Taking away a voter’s rights is a sign of desperation.
Betsey Phillips
Bethlehem, N. H.
