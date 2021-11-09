Nah, It Can’t Happen Here
To the Editor:
People still pussyfoot and tiptoe around, while FDA has announced that the most disastrous vaccine in history is now “emergency-approved” for little children 5-11 who don’t need it in any way. This is beyond twisted. What is the emergency, I would like to know. The mandates are lawless, imposed through attached strings (money). Germany in the 1930’s. Fraudulent eugenic health-eliminating medicine on a large scale. It can’t happen here? Think again. The gulag is almost complete. Dr. Michael Yeadon former V.P. And Chief Scientist at Pfizer, says the covid vaccine agenda is ”evil”. Dr. Robert Malone, the actual discoverer of mRna technology, advises people not to take the vaccines. The Taiwan Dept. of Health reports that more people have died this year from the vaccines than from covid-19 disease.
Did you know: “The total number of deaths [already] associated with the COVID-19 vaccines is greater than the number of deaths associated with all other vaccines combined since the year 1990.” -That’s info from VAERS (CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) Summary for Covid-19 Vaccines.
Did you know: the recent whitewash piece in this paper entitled “Primary Care Providers” was false? “the severity of myocarditis from the [covid] illness is worse [than from the vaccine].” Wow! The direct, extreme opposite is the truth! “No serious adverse outcomes were seen” Wow ! It’s essentially coverup! (Such trials should not even be allowed at all because people that young cannot make the risky decision.) -What about Maddie de Garay? It’s as if she never existed. From the earlier adolescent group trial she took part in, Maddie, in resplendent health before the vaccine, is now paralyzed from the waist down. She has great difficulty swallowing food and water. Even when she is able to swallow food, it typically comes right back up. So Maddie needs a wheelchair or walker to get around, and a feeding tube for nourishment. But here’s the clincher: Maddie was never even mentioned in the results from her study! Now you know the real truth about these so-called “studies” or “trials” !
Did you know: Greatly detailed pandemic despotism plans (but not real medical preparedness) were rehearsed (in Event 201), during Oct. 2019 !
Children aged 5-11 have zilch risk of dying from covid-19 disease. So why vaccinate them? To protect Grandma? Fauci’s tongue slitherings, waffling that vaccines might prevent transmission, or his fantasy that masks work, are laughable (the microviruses pass right through masks). What about scenarios like New Outbreak of Covid-19 in Care Home Where 82% of Residents were Already Vaccinated? Fauci, from the beginning, brutally lied and suppressed the miraculously effective cures he knew were the solution, such as ivermectin-zinc for example, which Dr Kory proved to Congress to no avail (early 12/20), and which unlike the vaccines, genuinely wipe out covid and are safe ! Real dark: If you want to know why the US with 4% of the world’s population has 25% of the covid deaths, and why the Fauci (of Wuhan bioweapon lab connections) can quite accurately be called a Dr Mengele, look into Dr Ardis. DON’T dismiss this. Listen to Dr Ardis. He thoroughly explains, from his investigation of Fauci’s fraudulent, lying treatment protocol, how Fauci set up death for hundreds of thousands using deadly remdesivir and the ventilators while fooling even the doctors. The “covid” deaths have mostly been from these quack rigidly mandated treatments. The water in lungs was from remdesivir’s kidney and liver failure, not from the touted viral pneumonia. The many deaths were needed to “sell” the vaccines to the public. I hope the paper will publish this because it is time, it is time for the truth to come out.
What if Grandma is at home. She may die from the spike protein now transmitted from the child, spread by the vaccine. The mRNA from the vaccine enters cells and causes them to create spike proteins, a “kind of a ‘loaded weapon,’ if you will. … It’s now known that the spike protein itself is independently pathogenic” states Dr Peter McCullough, the most published expert on cardio-renal medicine in history and author of the first and only peer-reviewed treatment protocol for covid-19 disease. ““I’m not fooling around when I say our governments owed it to us from the beginning to have a Data Safety Monitor Board (DSM). Where’s the DSM? … How in the world can we take the sponsors of the program, the FDA, the CDC, Pfizer, Moderna, and let them be in charge of safety?” continues McCullough. “I have a lot of interaction with doctors, I don’t know a single doctor who can look me in the eye and support what’s being done to pregnant women. What I see in their eyes is fear, shame, guilt. They know they’re wrong, but they’re confused.” According to McCullough, many doctors and medical personnel are currently “in a trance.” “They’re in a mass psychosis, and it’s worldwide,” he concludes.
There have been many assaults already on our nation’s young but this situation is unprecedented. The only forces that can now protect the defenseless children are: (1) God, if prayed and repented to sincerely, and (2) their parents.
So, parents: The vaccine companies just happen to be exempt from all liability. Why? Ask yourselves: Is ANYONE ELSE EXEMPT FROM LIABILITY? Er- No. In light of that fact, then: Is the huge claimed harmlessness of the vaccines likely to be true? Is the shrilly tooted, dictatorially mandated narrative claiming an absence of corruption in medicine, media and in government today true, especially when all who say otherwise just happen to be almost totally censored? Just a question. It’s a question you should very, very seriously ask at this juncture. You are being flat-out lied to at every turn. And that is not a new thing.
Due to spike protein, these vaccines can’t be called protection from diddly-squat. “Fully vaccinated” people accounted for the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in Sweden and the U.K. in September. It’s like how vaccines, to put it mildly, never protected your child from risk of being a victim of the permanent super-pandemic of autism from dangerous adjuvants in vaccines! Ask around. The covid vaccines are creating mayhem, ruining people’s health-lives right and left. A Rabbinical court in New York City has ruled that “it is absolutely forbidden to administer or even to promote this (COVID-19) injection to children, adolescents, young men or women.” Taking your kids right out of the schools and above all, off-line, would be a wise choice.
The FDA hired a guy named Hong Yang to frame scenarios justifying that agency’s already set-in-stone planned approval of vaccines for kids. Yang’s scenarios all predicted that over a six-month period 106 children per million would develop myocarditis (inflamed heart with threat of stroke or heart attack) due to the vaccine (and 90% of such cases have to be immediately hospitalized according to Dr McCullough). The Yang scenarios said zero to one covid-19 death would be prevented per million doses. What Yang entirely left out was: How many VACCINE-DEATHS would the vaccine itself CAUSE? Well the FDA certainly didn’t want to ask THAT. Because the VAERS system death figure is already known for the population generally. It is 18.71 deaths caused by the covid vaccine per million doses. That means the FDA wants zero to one covid-19 deaths to be prevented by the vaccine (children almost never die of covid), yet turns a blind eye to a probable 18 deaths per million, or more, to be CAUSED by the vaccine. Beyond insane. It really means the FDA consciously wants to increase your child’s broadly covid-related death risk by at least that same factor of 18.
The VAERS-reported number of deaths so far from covid-19 vaccinations as of Oct 1st, only a 9-month period, was 16,310. While, the VAERS number of deaths from all other vaccines combined, during the entire 31-year period Jan. 1990 ‘till Oct 1st 2021, is 9,155. With time elapse considered, this means covid vaccines are currently 75.5 times as death-causing as the effects from all other vaccines combined. The VAERS Summary organization, which simply spits out the already existing VAERS data, shows that deaths-per-million-doses from influenza vaccine has historically been merely a third of one person, while deaths per million covid-19 vaccine doses is currently 18.71, which is 53 times greater.
But these shocking death figure comparisons are not even the real point. Bill Gates, the soulless, godless eugenic Microsoft geek, practically crafted the vaccine agenda and has openly stated vaccines should be used to reduce the world population. In the June 2021 covid vaccine study called “Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons” , eight out of every ten women in the trial who could have a miscarriage, had one. This is where we get to looming outcomes: miscarriages for women, sterility for the young, and general immune system collapse for a great many. Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former VP and Chief Scientist of Pfizer mentioned above, leading expert in viral infections, sums it up:
“It’s become absolutely clear to me, even when I talk to intelligent people, friends, acquaintances …they can tell I’m telling them something important, but they get to the point where I say ‘your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death and that of your children,’ and they can’t begin to engage with it. And I think maybe 10% of them understand what I said, and 90% of those blank their understanding of it because it is too difficult. And my concern is, we are going to lose this, because people will not deal with the possibility that anyone is so evil…
“But I remind you of what happened in Russia in the 20th Century, what happened in 1933 to 1945, what happened in, you know, Southeast Asia in some of the most awful times in the post-war era. And, what happened in China with Mao and so on….
“We’ve only got to look back two or three generations. All around us there are people who are as bad as the people doing this. They’re all around us. So, I say to folks, the only thing that really marks this one out, is its scale.”
Jay Iselin
Lyndonville, Vt.
