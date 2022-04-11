Nailed It!

Sue LaPointe’s LTE, “Loud-mouthpieces,” hit the nail on the head! There’s a single point I’d like to add to her well-written letter (a masterpiece in my opinion).
Six years ago, in my first LTE about gun violence, I wrote, “As a Nation, perhaps we can decrease the number of gun deaths and injuries in the US.” That statement sent Bob DePino from Gun Owners of Vermont into a tizzy and resulted in a number of nasty, insulting letters from some local gun owners.
I believe there’s too much gun violence in America. For that, I continue to be berated by some of Vermont’s stalwart gun owners. One might conclude they think our country doesn’t have enough gun violence! Why else do they continue insulting and berating me for saying there’s too much gun violence?
I’ve NEVER advocated for confiscating guns from civilians. But for die-hard gun owners, suggesting that perhaps we can reduce gun violence in the US automatically translates into “they’re trying to take away the guns of law-abiding citizens,” which is exactly how Bob DePino responded!
Being “anti-gun violence” is a far cry from being “anti-gun.” Unfortunately, there are those who stubbornly refuse to accept they are not the same!
