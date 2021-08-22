Narcissistic Trump
To the Editor:
If President Donald Trump had aggressively battled the covid virus he would still be President. If Donald Trump had aggressively campaigned for the two U.S. Senators from Georgia, the Republicans would still control the U.S. Senate.
However, Donald Trump cares only about Donald Trump. I dearly hope his narcissism doesn’t come back to bite him in the ass.
Paul Dorsey
Barnet, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.