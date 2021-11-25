Nasty Republican Disinformation

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.