Nasty Republican Disinformation
To the Editor:
An ongoing absurdity in your newspaper are the Letters to the Editor from Nick De Mayo of Sugar Hill. Mr. De Mayo describes himself as the Northern Grafton County Republican Chair. His latest nonsense, “Thank You Joe Biden” contains non-stop griping about inflation and high prices for oil. In his simple-minded propaganda piece, De Mayo places the entire blame for inflation on President Biden.
I find little common ground with Mr. De Mayo other than my being in agreement that higher oil prices may be close to the center of inflation being very high right now, and that working people are hurt the most severely by inflation. It is obvious however, that the oil companies themselves set prices for oil. That they may be operating in collusion with one another and getting away with it is one major issue but not even the main problem. These fossil fuel companies are outraged at any efforts to enforce environmental regulations restricting their ability to continue pumping out climate destroying emissions and waste products form the oil industry. Under Trump they were encouraged to operate with total impunity and make the biggest mess possible of the natural world, including of national parks and monument areas in many cases. Biden isn’t doing nearly enough to hold these fossil fuel producers accountable but they will tolerate no regulation whatsoever without holding the entire economy hostage.
The grotesquely profit crazed jerks working as corporate executives in control of the oil industry are making every effort to interfere with any efforts to bring about a transition away from fossil fuel addiction. They won’t be alive to see the horrors unfolding as their drunken thirst for profits plays out 20 or more years from now with temperatures so high in many parts of the world that people will die by the millions from the famines and rising ocean levels that they are causing. Through their control over the Republican Party these fossil fuel crooks shamelessly continue to deny the scientific reality that extreme over reliance on their fossil fuels is bringing about mass extinctions and will result very soon in a shocking economic collapse and totally ungovernable chaos. All that these greed-heads care about is short term profits, meaning profits over the next few hours, days, or weeks. That is how they have the economic system set up.
Republican “leadership” needs to give up blowing out so much hot air trying to destroy and criticize science and education and spend the rest of their lives opening up their minds to the factual material being taught in schools. They themselves must truly hate the very children who they are making all of these angry, intimidating and threatening remarks trying to save. Anti-intellectual Republican far right disinformation will be the end of any hope for our world’s children. Unless all of us learn very quickly how to differentiate between anti-scientific nonsense and the truths that we need to act upon immediately about global warming and climate change there is no future for humans or innumerable other life forms on this planet. In disturbingly similar ways, the systemic racism that extremist Republican elected officials pretend is non-existent is on the verge of creating an ignorant mob of extremely well-armed vigilantes and illegal militias who will take the law into their own hands and create a complete blood bath in this country. They have made it clear that they want a race war, and will slaughter Democrats, progressives, intellectuals, LGBTQs, and anyone else who they find objectionable or who happens to be in the line of fire.
It is entirely clear that Republican elected officials have no commitment to truthful, fact-based discussion of issues that cannot be swept aside for another second. Their efforts to distract and enrage less educated members of the public are extremely horrid and sick. Their inexcusable fear mongering and tactics of instilling hatred of those who may look somewhat different from them or who happen to be less fortunate due to the innumerable shortcomings of capitalist systems of distribution is a complete disgrace. it is these same Republican servants of the super-rich who are in the final stages of ending our process of free and fair elections, with replacement by dictators and authoritarian regimes that will be all but impossible to remove from power in the very near future.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vermont
