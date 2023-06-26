Over the past 47 years the Northern Community Investment Corporation invested over $500 million in support of economic development in the North Country of New Hampshire and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. During more than forty of those years the NCIC Board was chaired by my friend Nathan Houghton of Lyndon, who died last week at 89.
Unlike leaders of many such organizations, Nate Houghton was not a highly skilled lawyer, banker or project administrator. He was a native Vermonter and produce farmer with practical knowledge and sound judgment. He was quick to learn but slow to speak, but when he did speak, others listened. More than a few times in the 21 years we served together on the NCIC Board, Nate shrewdly guided us in the most productive direction, without declaiming the correct solution – a rare leadership skill.
Board members and staff members came and went, but Nate Houghton was the steady and unfailing balance wheel who deserves a great deal of praise for NCIC’s many accomplishments over those many years. Thank you, Nate, and condolences to Fran and the family of a good and respected man whose life was well lived..
