I have been reading about the primary elections and candidates and tried to figure out how much is spent by all the candidates running for the political offices and seats in the state legislatures and the congress of the United States. It must be in the billions of dollars, at least.
I have a wild idea about the money spent. We, citizens of the United States, are now saddled with over 30 trillion in our national debt (probably 35 trillion before President Biden leaves office). Why don’t we require all candidates for political offices, or seats, give ten cents of their electoral war chests toward our national debt (instead of adding to it when they get elected).
We could pare down the national debt to zero in a decade (instead of going toward 40 trillion). I know it is a wild idea, but why not give it a try, before we leave a 40+ trillion national debt for our grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren to pay off during their lifetimes.
Or as another wild idea, require all winners in the elections, to give up their first year’s salary and put that towards the national debt, as President John F. Kennedy did, when he did just that with his president’s salary to show the public what he meant when he said, “Ask not what my country can do for me, but what can I do for my country.” Those might not be his exact words, but the meaning is there! Is that too much to ask of the politicians of today? After all, we citizens, in or taxes, pay the winners of elections their salaries, bonuses and benefits, including their retirements and we work for our salaries or wages, not sit in those plush chairs, and argue about everything but benefits for the U.S. citizens, and pass the benefits bills for the illegal immigrants, who I guess by now have the right to cast votes for you politicians!
That was not the way our founding fathers wanted to run our new nation, but it seems to be the way today’s politicians think it should be run, (give to the illegal immigrants and refugees all the benefits of being in the United States and screw the native born citizens whose taxes support all the benefits given to the illegal immigrants and the refugees.
