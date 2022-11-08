National Guard
To the Editor:
Today I am writing about our National Guard, a military organization, which is not always considered (but should be) a branch of our armed forces, but should be honored as such!
The National Guard is one of the organizations of the United States Army and Air Force. It is an outgrowth of the volunteer militia that was first authorized in 1792, and is a reserve group. Other civilian reserves such as the Army, Air Force and naval reserves have no connection with the National Guard.
Each state, each territory, and the District of Columbia has its own National Guard. The National Guard Bureau of the Department of the Army directs Army units. The Department of the Air Force supervises Air National Guard units. About 370,000 men and women serve in Army units of the National Guard. About 110,000 men and women serve in the Air National Guard.
Members of the National Guard enlist voluntarily and are formed into distinctive units. The Army and Air Force supervise the training of the National Guard. State funds provide Armories and other storage facilities. Federal funds provide clothing, weapons and equipment.
During peacetime, National Guard personnel attend one weekend of training each month. They also receive two weeks of field training every year. The Federal government pays them for the time they spend training. About 80,000 members serve full-time to help organize, administer, recruit and train the National Guard.
Guard members have a “dual” status because they take an oath of allegiance to their state and to the Federal Government. Until 1903 the state controlled the militia units. The President had to call units into Federal service through the governors of the states. The National Defense Acts of 1920 and 1933 extended Federal authority. Since that time, the President may order units to active duty for up to two years upon declaring a national emergency, or for up to six months without declaring a national emergency. State governors may order units to active duty during emergencies such as strikes, riots and disasters.
The National Guard has been called out time after time in domestic strikes, and riots such as the 2021 riot at the Congressional houses. Also, this year of 2022 has been one where most of the units have had to deal with weather problems, including floods, forest fires and hurricane destruction. The National Guard is always ready, as are our military armed services, to deal with problems at home in the United States or away in foreign lands. May God Bless our National Guard and all our Armed Services.
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
