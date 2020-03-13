Need for Broadband Infrastructure
To the Editor:
In the Wednesday, March 11, 2020 edition of the Record, there was a front page story detailing how LI plans to do a test-run of a “work from home” Friday. Head of School Twila Perry was quoted as saying “We should be preparing to teach online in the event of a school closure.” This proactive response to a potential national crisis is to be commended. I wonder, however, how this will disproportionately have a negative impact on students who do not have access to a quality internet connection. They will be forced to travel to a library, or to struggle with inferior online access than their peers.
I would like to draw readers’ attention to the connection between this event and the recent vote by 27 towns to form the NEK Broadband Community Broadband CUD. It is imperative that we look forward to what our community will need in the future. Building broadband infrastructure is not a luxury, it is table-stakes. LI’s problem-solving around disaster-response is just one example of how we are going to continue facing unnecessary obstacles in our community if we do not invest in the infrastructure to make quality broadband accessible to all of our residents. This infrastructure takes time and money. I am grateful that the community issued such a strong show of support in forming the new CUD, and I hope that support will continue to be strong as we work through inevitable challenges to provide this critical resource and essential service.
Nicolas Anzalone
