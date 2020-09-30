Need for Information
To the Editor:
POP (Power of Persistence), a local group of civic-minded, activist women supporting ethical, forward-thinking leadership in government, is seeking information on where all the Orleans County candidates for the Vermont Legislature stand on the issues they feel affect the Kingdom.
Due to Covid-19, there have not been any public debates where voters can listen to the candidates for the VT House and the Senate as they present their platforms and answer questions. Similar forums have been done online for the offices of Governor and Lt. Governor by VPR and VT Digger, but we don’t have platforms on all the Orleans County candidates. Internet searches of the 17 candidates show that only 4 — Katherine Sims, Ron Horton, Jeanine Young, and Woodman Page — have prepared accessible and informational websites. One can visit individual Facebook pages, but these do not necessarily inform what issues are important to these candidates; what plans they have to achieve their goals; and how they would represent the citizens of Orleans County. Furthermore, not every voter is on Facebook.
Incumbents as well could highlight their accomplishments in the last couple of years by mentioning how the area as a whole has benefitted from their representation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.