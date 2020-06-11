Need for Locally Sourced Food
To the Editor:
It’s a sad COVID-19 paradox that food pantries face overwhelming demand while tons of food go to waste - because there was no way to get it to where it can be used! This points to an urgent need to reform our food system, to make it more localized, resilient, and sustainable.
Without their usual food service markets, farmers have been forced to dump eggs, milk, and produce – all urgently needed at food banks. Good food has gone to waste while thousands of people have gone hungry.
Traditional food chain safeguards focused on protecting those who work in it as well as those who live near production sites and ensuring food safety and a sustainable and “efficient” food supply for the future. We must do more.
