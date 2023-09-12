In today’s newspaper, my State Senator, Carrie Gendreau (R-District 1), says that three small paintings - one of the NH State tree, one a flower with roots on a circular rainbow-spectrum’ed background, and one of three dandelions growing through an open book - are “the wickedness and the evil” of biblical End Times. Senator Gendreau says that the fact someone has painted the State tree, the flower, and the dandelions on the side of a building show that the town is in danger of “being plastered with sexuality.” N.H. State Senator Gendreau also objects to the mural in Harmony Park, because, she says, it has “unsettling and coded imagery and Mesopotamian and Babylonian symbolism.” Never mind that Mesopotamia is considered the cradle of Western Civilization. Senator Gendreau clearly can’t see too well; she needs a new pair of glasses.
If only it were that simple, but of course it is not. N.H. State Senator Gendreau also compares gay people who are your neighbors and relatives to her “nephew who had committed crimes and served time in jail and a niece who became addicted to heroin.” She says these neighbors and relatives of yours are “an abomination.” That’s not blindness, that’s just plain mean and hateful. [Weirdly, Sen. Gendreau claims that anyone can see she is not preaching hatred of gay people because “I am appalled that a White Nationalist Group wants to involve themselves in a local matter and I strongly disavow their efforts.” She does seem pretty confused, but hysteria is common among the hateful and they are rarely rationale or clear-headed.]
State Senator Carrie Gendreau says that: “People didn’t have to vote me in. They didn’t have to vote me in … as a State Senator. But you know what? I ran, I won, and now I can go and serve my state and town with the power of heaven.”
Well, she is right about that at least. We voters didn’t have to vote her in. She runs for reelection in fourteen months. I met her by chance a few weeks ago at a garage sale, and she made a point of telling me that I am one her constituents. While that is true, she most certainly does not represent me. Gendreau with her blind hatred has got to go.
