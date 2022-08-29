Negative Attitudes

It has been a long hard few years for everyone; I think that goes without saying. I am heartbroken to find that, despite all we have been through, we still have not learned to be grateful for what we have. I am talking about appreciating those who have shown up and continue to do so in the retail industry. So many times I am in line at White’s, Price Chopper, or Dunkin Donuts and I find people impatient, rude, and sometimes downright nasty to the employees.
Honestly people! If you find that your attitude is in such a dark place that you need to take it out on innocent people, stay home! These individuals are NOT your servants. They are hardworking, decent people who are just trying to make a living and provide for their families. They are no different than you are. It takes such a small effort to say thank you or to tell someone you appreciate them, but it means so much more than you can know. Please stop being so rude to others.
If you cannot wait in line, go to these places when you are in a position to do so. If they were not there, what would you do? You would not get your groceries or your morning coffee. A smile, a kind word, costs you nothing. Self-service coffee is the best option when you are not in a place mentally to be decent to another human being. Better yet, make it at home!
I personally try every day to tell these people how glad I am that they are there. I know that I do not have to do this, but this is the kind of person I choose to be. So the next time you see someone doing their job and maybe getting a little overwhelmed, say something nice. Say thank you. Tell them you are glad they are there. Just smile at someone. You can never know what an impact that can have on their whole day!
