Neglected Theater Program

To the Editor:

I am a 17 year old senior at Lyndon Institute. Lyndon Institute has been my home for these four years. A safe place and a place where I am challenged and can grow.

Freshman year I became a part of the Lyndon Institute Drama Club. I participated in plays, one acts, and classes. Theater was my everything, when others bullied me I knew I could turn to my theater friends and feel accepted. Most high school thespians don’t participate in sports, because theater conflicts with them. Theater is our high school life. So it pains me to say I feel as though LI is neglecting their theater department.

Earlier this week, the school got an email describing how they will try to keep hockey going no matter what. After school theater has totally vanished from our life. I have talked to a multitude of teachers and staff, they recommended we try to do something ourselves. Why should we have to make it work by ourselves, when sports teams are getting help from the entire school?

