Neighbors And Strangers To The Rescue
To the Editor:
I’d like to extend gratitude to all the people who helped in the center of Whitefield with a huge tree that fell on a house. Neighbors and strangers gathered together to help a new neighbor. He hadn’t lived in town for long and when the huge tree fell on his house and rumor had it, the cost would be $4,000 to remove it, people from town got together to help.
During a big storm, the tree fell on the house on Jefferson Road near the post office. I used to drive by and wonder when it would be fixed and the tree removed.
When the tree was gone, I commented it must have been expensive and that it fell and caved in such a pretty porch on a house close to the town center.
It brought a tear to my eye to hear that a group of strangers, neighbors and friends came together with equipment and labor to help someone in need.
Whitefield really has that country spirit where people just get in there and help, not thinking, ‘oh, that’s not in my job description.’ Wow is all I can say.
Suzanne Seale,
Hull, Mass.
