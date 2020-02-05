NEK Day: Coming Together for Rural Success

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Last Tuesday, more than 150 people from the Northeast Kingdom gathered under the golden dome in Montpelier for the second annual NEK Day at the Vermont Legislature. Together we were entrepreneurs and activists, farmers and artists, students and teachers, and leaders of businesses and non-profit organizations big and small. We shared what works well and what still needs work in Vermont’s most rural and remote region.
As director of the non-profit Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, I know that our region has made great strides this year.
Together, organizations and individuals in our region launched the “Get NEKed” campaign, which encourages visitors and residents alike to visit the recreational, cultural and culinary riches of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties. They opened 142 Eastern, a community event space in St. Johnsbury, and got closer to the re-opening of the community-supported Albany General Store. They launched Do North and the Work Commons, co-working spaces in Lyndonville and Newport, and a unique biathlon range at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. They continued popular outdoor concerts in St. Johnsbury, Island Pond and Newport, as well as mountain bike, skiing and running races across the region. They started the NEK Leadership Institute to train the next generation of local leaders. And they are looking forward to launching NEK Community Broadband, a Communications Union District for our region after voting on Town Meeting Day.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.