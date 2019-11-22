NEK Drug Crises
To the Editor:
I read the article in the Caledonian Record about the drug crises dated November 20th with interest. I read no proposed solutions to the problem with dismay. You need a forum on how to solve the problem. This public forum has to dive deep into the cause of the problem. The article said call us in the last sentence but no phone number given. I felt a little let down. Stay tuned to my upcoming article on “Choices.” This is Ron Pal appreciate your support. Please encourage others to buy the newspaper.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vermont
