NEK Should Join New Hampshire
To the Editor:
The Vermont Supreme Court reversed two centuries of understanding of our rights under Article 16 in upholding the magazine capacity ban. Previous rulings from the court were brushed aside and the judges decided to reduce our right to bear arms for our personal defense to such a trivial right that virtually any restriction on it would be upheld.
They ignored U.S. Supreme Court decisions and interpretation, claiming that Vermont is a sovereign state and can ignore such. This is but the latest example of a state government, dominated by urban interests in Chittenden County, that is openly hostile towards its rural residents.
Planned changes for Act 250 will subject the vast majority of the state’s land to Act 250 permit requirements. This will effectively kill off any chances for the economy in rural counties such as Essex County from ever truly growing. There is no reason why a town like Lunenburg should continue to suffer under the oppressive yoke of Chittenden County’s domination.
While towns across the river prosper as much as such rural towns could be expected to, the Vermont side of the river suffers through a bleak economic malaise with no apparent end in sight. Our freedom and economic future would be far more secure if the rural towns of VT, particularly those in Essex, Caledonia, and Orleans Counties, remove ourselves from the hands of our rulers in Montpelier and join New Hampshire.
There is a legal process for doing so outlined in the U.S. Constitution and other states have made border adjustments over the years.
Casey Jennings
Lunenburg, Vt.
