NETO Weatherization Program Gets High Marks
To the Editor:
A while back I went to the Council on Aging in St. Johnsbury to inquire about cost effeciency in my large old house. I heard from the Northeast Employment and Training Org.Inc. (NETO). I was interviewed in my home and was told that I qualify for the free weatherization program. I was delighted because my house has historically felt like an ice cave in the winter months and a sauna in the warmer months. I had to wait for funds to come through.
This week marked the finish of a seven work day project that insulated my attic, cellar crawl space, knee walls with fiberglass and cellulose. The team that arrived consisted of Bob, Cody, and CJ. They were quiet, polite, and pleasant. They wore masks and had a plan for Covid precautions. They put down plastic on my floors and rugs. They picked up daily before the end of their day. There was no mess. I could not have been more pleased with the professionalism, and thorough work that they accomplished.
I recommend that folks who want to age in place in their homes avail themselves of this service. I anticipate much less expensive fuel and cooling bills. I can notice a big difference already with how the house feels. Good things are happening in our community every day.
