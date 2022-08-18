Never Forget
To the Editor:
I am compelled to write this letter in the face of continued unrest within the governing bodies of this country, as well as a very real mounting fear that, with the mid-term election cycle upon us, many will have already forgotten events of the not too distant past and cast their votes in such a manner as to bring or return to power those who would aid and abet the questionable agenda of a very dangerous man, Donald Trump. It was, I believe, George Santayana who said - “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
As stated previously, it is not my intent - in any way, shape, manner or form - to imply that Joe Biden is our saving grace in all of this. He is not! We are sorely in need of both new participants and perspectives. I see this as our country’s only way forward.
In my humble opinion, it does not require an herculean stretch of the imagination to draw certain parallels between the political life of Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler’s ascent to power.
The following information is courtesy of the Holocaust Encyclopedia. 1920s Germany saw a time of economic, political and social unrest, as the country had lost WW I. This defeat ultimately led to hyperinflation and a devaluation of currency.
Various movements, whose views ranged across the entire political spectrum, sought to overthrow the newly established Weimar Republic. Seeds of discontent and violence were being sown.
The German government failed to rectify the problems associated with the Great Depression. Divisions within the parliament brought the passage of new laws to a virtual halt and people began to question their leaders’ ability to do their appointed jobs.
Taking full advantage of the country’s economic and political instability, the Nazi party utilized propaganda to draw in those dissatisfied with the government’s state of inaction.
Hitler won followers with promises to - fix the economy and put people back to work; return Germany to the ranks of a world power; regain territories lost in WW I; create a strong authoritarian government and unite all Germans along racial and ethnic lines (Of course, we all know the atrocities that this mindset led to!).
The Nazis’ campaign struck at the very core of peoples’ hopes, fears and prejudices; maintaining all the while that it was the Communists and the Jews who were actually responsible for Germany’s ills.
Does any of this sound even remotely familiar? Think it couldn’t possibly happen here? Never forget…e
Roberta Chase Bettencourt
Littleton, N. H.
