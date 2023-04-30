So called new appliances do not last very long. We have bought new fridges and washers in the last 3 years because they just stop working. I remember when I was young that my parents appliances would not die even when the colors went out of style, {so why buy a new one if the old one still works no matter what color it was, the color of it did not wash it better or keep the food cooler!!}
Today if they last a few years you are very lucky, unlike the ones from years gone by that was made for quality and not a quick sale like today. I am glad I will not be around for the next many years to see how bad things are going to be made and sold for incredible amounts of dollars to last only a few months. I wish all you young people well and if you are smart you will get rid of the liberals that are trying to take over the world and are doing a good job of it thanks to you people who listen to thier lies and bull that they tell you.
I cannot wait till Our President Mr. Trump comes back in 2024 and straightens out the mess the liberals did with Biden.
