New Bird Species Sighted
To the Editor:
The Born-Again Deficit Hawk has recently been sighted and identified.
Unlike any other bird species, the B-A Deficit Hawk makes no sound for four years! No matter how deep the federal deficit, it is totally silent while trillions of dollars are siphoned from the US Treasury in the form of tax cuts and tax giveaways to the wealthiest Americans.
However, the moment a Democratic president takes over and tries to pass legislation to help average Americans, it wakes up and squawks like crazy, screeching over and over again, “deficit, deficit”.
