A New Building Needed In Barnet
To the Editor:
I would like to share some thoughts on the Barnet building committee’s search for a new location for the Barnet town clerk’s office.
As zoning officer, I use the current town clerk’s office on a fairly regular basis. I believe a new building is needed and that the town owns 21 acres on Bimson Drive, the fire station lot, it also has frontage on U.S. Route 5.
For years as a volunteer and employee working at the Barnet transfer station, located in Passumpsic, the north end of town, and been asked “when the transfer station is going to be moved to a more central location?” It would seem it makes no sense to move the town clerk’s office to McIndoe Falls, the most southern end of town.
The McIndoe Academy is an old historic building requiring a three-story elevator. As reported at a recent meeting and The Record, they have $100,000 and the Barnet Historical Society wants added space and keep the post office. This would be a better fit and they could qualify for many more grants.
I feel a new building would be a much better option. Energy efficient, codes for a public building and sized to meet the requirements of the town clerk’s office.
Shirley Warden
Barnet, Vt.
