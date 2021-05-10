New Civil War ??
To the Editor:
Our country does not need a new civil war, which is what the liberal democrats are pushing for maybe, not out front but they know that them trying to bring on a dictatorship will create one.
The 4 yrs Mr Trump was in office he was bombarded with accusations about everything by the liberal communist regime that is in office at this moment. I hope none of this happens but unless we take control of the deceitful voting laws where you can be dead and still vote or be illegal and be ok to vote.
It is really sad that our country is moving that way, especially with the open borders. It is amazing they are allowing the southern borders to do this but not the northern borders where people have traded for years without any problems.
God save us all if possible{ or is it his job or responsibility?}
Steve Fortin
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.