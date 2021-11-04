New Civil War Revisited
To the Editor:
Frank Mazur’s letter is right on target and the South won one battle with a Republican win for governor.We lost the one for governor in New Jersey but we gave the Democrats a hell of a scare.It shows that we are fed up with Joe Biden’s antics.Let the war continue in the ballot box.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
