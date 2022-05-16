New Dalton Resident
Letter to Editor:
I fell head over heels in love with New Hampshire the first time I visited. My husband is originally from Nashua, but I’m from the Chicago area. Although we’ve been together for nearly a decade, he only took me there a couple years ago. I remember our first evening, visiting Castle in the Clouds during a self touring event. It was breathtaking. I remember the air, the calmness, the comfort that overtook me that night.
We visited another 4 times in the following year, once each season. Having an eye for real estate wherever I go, I started looking for places on the market. After the 2nd visit, I was hooked and knew I wanted to purchase a home up there. I loved it so much, I didn’t care of I ever went to another vacation destination again. We officially start our home search in January 2021. Doing this from Illinois was not easy, and we were thankful for the star realtor we were lucky to randomly be assigned. She toured home after home for us, taking photos and videos to send to share the homes we wanted to see. With the market being so hot, we made offers without seeing the homes first. We made offers above asking price attaching love letters to the sellers so they could get a feel for us personally. We made 13 offers in a matter of 4-1/2 months. When we tripped over our home in Dalton during a Memorial Day vacation trip (to none other than New Hampshire), we knew it could be ‘the one’. Renovations weren’t complete yet but we wanted to see it anyway. Being along the Connecticut River made it even more appealing. Having made many offers on homes already and losing every single one, I wasn’t hopeful..but we gave it a go.
Within 30 minutes we received the acceptance and we were elated to know we would soon have our home away from home. People ask me why New Hampshire? Why Dalton? The peace, cleanliness, lack of industrial pollution and risk of overdeveloped land brought us there; it’s much different than living 30 miles outside Chicago. The love of the environment, clean air, clean water, breathtaking views, coupled with a less hectic, business crazy, noise and air polluted home is exactly what we wanted. It’s simple to say that we want it to stay that way. We want wild animals to be able to cohabitate with us in a clean and healthy environment free from noise, air, and water pollution problems that plague other towns and cities surrounded by industrial booms. If zoning provides the opportunity to save Dalton from that, then we are all for it! We want Dalton to stay the way it is. Small without stop lights and too much noise pollution or air pollution. We fell in love with Dalton for the way it is now, not an overgrown and overbuilt and certainly not with a landfill that risks polluted our natural resources that simply cannot be replaced. Save our small town. Approve zoning.
Keep the landfills away from our parks.
Jeanette Charon
Dalton, N. H.
