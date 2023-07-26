New Hampshire is Awash in Out-of-State Trash
To the Editor:
The recent story in the Record that Rep. Rochefort (R-Littleton) has been appointed to the SB159 Study Committee is welcome news for NH’s North Country. Why? Because the North Country is ground zero in the on-going debate about how much of New England’s trash NH should accept.
The SB159 Committee will study whether and how to devise legislation to limit the amount of out-of-state trash that is landfilled in NH. Currently, just under 50% of all trash landfilled in NH comes from out-of-state sources. This is already bad enough, but there’s widespread concern that if NH doesn’t do something, and do it quickly, the situation will get even worse.
Can it really get worse? Yes, it can. Casella’s wants to build a giant new landfill in Dalton to replace its existing NCES landfill in Bethlehem which will be closed in the next few years. While NCES recently has taken in less than 20% trash from out-of-state, per Casella’s own proposal up to 49% of the trash to be landfilled at GSL will come from out-of-state. So, if GSL is permitted and allowed to take in up to 49% out-of-state trash, we will likely go way over the 50% threshold and will likely be on a glide path of becoming the dump for all of New England.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Even with the closure of NCES in a couple of years, there will be plenty of spare landfill capacity available. According to solid waste management experts at NHDES, the additional landfill capacity that GSL would provide isn’t needed to serve the needs of our state for at least 11 years, and most likely for 20-30 years. The bottom line is the GSL project is planned not to serve the needs of NH, but because importing out-of-state trash into NH and dumping it in Dalton will be hugely profitable for Casella.
If this story reminds you of the Northern Pass saga there is a good reason. Northern Pass is a failed transmission project that would have had North Country communities bear virtually all of the environmental and quality of life costs while providing the lion’s share of benefits to Massachusetts electric ratepayers. If the GSL project goes forward, five North Country towns will be heavily impacted. In addition to Dalton, Littleton, Bethlehem, Whitefield and Carroll are directly downstream and downwind of the GSL site, and on the route for the 100+ trash trucks and leachate tankers that will be added to our downtown and commercial areas and main thoroughfares each day.
The truck traffic issue is ever more concerning given the extreme weather events that have occurred in Vermont and New Hampshire in the last couple of weeks. Extreme flooding in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom almost led to a disaster at Casella’s landfill in Coventry Vermont. A portion of the main access road to that landfill was closed, but minor roads in the area allowed trash trucks access (but even more importantly) allowed the leachate that accumulates and must be pumped out to be trucked away.
We may not get that lucky in NH. The GSL site has only one access point– Rt. 116 between Littleton and Whitefield. If that road were closed due to flooding for even one day, leachate tankers would be unable to access the site to do the daily pumping of toxic leachate that is required. Having only one road access point increases dramatically the risks of leachate leakage into groundwater. Moreover, flooding of the GSL site, given its proximity to the Ammonoosuc River and to Forest Lake, would also increase dramatically the risk of overland contamination.
NHDES keeps telling the public that landfill regulation is complicated. That’s right–it is. But there is one threshold issue that will get us started down the road to rational landfill management, and that is to make sure that our policies toward out-of-state trash prevent NH from becoming the dump for all of New England. For all of these reasons, the SB159 Study Committee needs to come up with viable options for stemming the flood of out-of-state trash coming from long distances into our state.
Eliot Wessler
Whitefield, N. H.
