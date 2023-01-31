New Hampshire vs. Vermont
To the Editor:
Why can’t New Hampshire be more like Vermont? At least when it comes to landfills. The question is a result of reading the article “NEK Lawmakers Find Common Ground on Landfill Bill” (on the front page of the January 13 issue of the Caledonian-Record). What is the common ground? Republicans and Democrats agreed that – when the Coventry landfill owned by Casella reaches capacity – a new site for a landfill should be “located in a region in proximity to the State’s major population centers,” according to the article.
It makes so much sense! After all, how much trash do North Country residents dump into landfills, compared to the larger population areas in the southern part of the state. There is no need to have badgered Bethlehem residents over the years – or in the future — to expand the Bethlehem landfill. There is no reason to site a landfill next to Forest Lake. Site one in the southern region of the state. It could reduce solid waste costs to those in the south because their trash wouldn’t have to be trucked as far. The same with out-of-state trash. Let some of the southern towns and states “host” landfills, instead of shipping their trash north.
I was going to end this letter here; but then I thought of last year when our legislature failed to pass bills that would have reduced the amount of trash going into landfills.
HB 1119 would have allowed towns to regulate the use of plastic and paper bags. (Vermont has enacted a total ban on single-use plastic bags. HB 1122, would have allowed transfer stations to collect and sell construction and demotion debris. HB 1406 would have permitted landfills to set up food waste bins for residents and then partner with an area farm that would use it for organic farming, composting, or feeding animals. (Vermont outright banned food scraps from landfills.) HB 1652 would have set up a system to redeem cans and bottles. NH is one of only two of the six New England states that don’t have a beverage container redemption law.
Most of these bills died without even getting out of committees to which they were assigned. And one bill, which would have enacted new setbacks between landfills and water bodies, passed both House and Senate but then was vetoed by Gov. Sununu (why was he elected to another term?) If our legislators refuse to pass laws to reduce the amount of trash going into landfills, they could at least “host” them in their own backyards. I applaud Vermont’s bipartisan idea to site new landfills closer to major population centers.
Cheryl Jensen
Bethlehem, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.