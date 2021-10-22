New Slate of Officers
To the Editor:
The Orleans County Republican Caucus held their re-organization of officers recently and we are excited to see so many younger conservatives join the ranks and become involved in the Republican Party. We have a very qualified group to continue to promote our conservative values in the NEK.
The new slate of officers:
• Chair – Sam Douglas (North Troy)
• Vice Chair – Anya Tynio (Charleston)
• Treasurer – Chet Greenwood (Derby)
• Secretary – Jennifer Barrett (Derby)
• Finance Chair – Jonathan Morin (Holland)
• Committeewoman – Anya Tynio (Charleston)
• Committeeman – Ben Morley (Orleans)
• VTGOP Platform Committee Delegate – Anya Tynio (Charleston)
• At Large Delegate – Jennifer Harlow Jacobs (Holland)
• At Large Delegate – Robin Ballinger (Coventry)
• At Large Delegate – Ernest Choquette (Newport Town)
I have enjoyed the past eighteen years as Chair of the Orleans County Republican Party and especially with the excellent Representatives and Senators who we have elected to represent the Republican Party. The Legislators from Orleans County are the best and always ready to help the party.
Chet Greenwood
Derby, Vt.
Retiring Chair, Orleans County Republican Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.