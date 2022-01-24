Newark Town Meeting

The Newark Selectboard voted to not have an in person town meeting and will use the Australian ballot for voting. The ballots can be done via absentee or in person March 1st. They also said that pursuant to S.172 they will hold an informational meeting via zoom. S172 allows the use of technology that permits the attendance of the public through electronic or other means. S172 will also allow the public to access the hearing by telephone whenever feasible.
In our last in person 2020 town meeting we voted in article 14, to join the communications union district (CUD) so that our rural area can get decent internet. Discussion took up 1.5 pgs in the town report. Holding an informational meeting by zoom will exclude many town residents. Access by telephone only works if a resident has a landline as cell service is also unreliable. If you are fortunate to have either good internet or phone you will be able to attend.
The second issue that all towns should be aware of is the appropriations of funds per request from independent organizations. These funds may go to organizations that not all town residents will be able to access due to their discriminatory policies. Catamount Arts requires proof of vaccination or testing, masking & valid id. Fairbanks, Libraries or others may be less discriminatory with only requiring masks but it is still discrimination. Discrimination should not be condoned let alone funded by our tax money. Fear is the fuel for discrimination and it is destroying our communities. Fear is creating a division in our families, friendships and neighbors. People we so willingly helped now fear our presence. We have not changed & are always willing to help our neighbors still. We will not give up our humanity. Fear has no home in my heart. I can’t control the insanity of the world but I can control my reaction to it.
😊 Smile & Be Happy,
Janice Halpin
Newark, Vt.
💞 The Lord himself will fight for you. Just stay calm. 💞
