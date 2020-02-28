Newport Candidates

To the Editor:

I have watched with great interest, the pre-election comments from Newport’s City Council candidates, and to say the least I am stunned with the high degree of negativity coming from some of the candidates.

I have lived in Newport all my life and have served with multiple community service organizations over that time and I have never seen the level of negative campaigning as I have this year.

Untrue comments and manipulation of facts seems to be the norm with some candidates whose main reason for running for office seem to have more to do with a vendetta against the city or with people who work for the city.

