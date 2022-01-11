Ron Pal wrote in a recent letter to the CR editor, “A quote from an article that I just read: ‘Gun control supporters have made it clear that no amount of gun restrictions will satisfy them-short of total civilian disarmament.’” News flash, Ron. Reading something in an article doesn’t mean it’s true!
A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in April 2021 found that 53% of Americans favor stricter gun regulations. So according to Ron, 53% of Americans want “total civilian disarmament.” If Ron had proof more substantial than, “an article that I just read,” it might be worthy of discussion.
Ron suggested giving money to the NRA. Perhaps he’s not aware of the 2020 scandal that the embroiled the group. After years of denying allegations of lax financial oversight, the NRA admitted that current and former executives used the nonprofit’s money for personal benefit and enrichment.
“For years, Wayne LaPierre and his lieutenants skirted the law and pocketed millions from NRA coffers to fund lavish lifestyles that included private jets, pricey vacations, expensive meals, and no-show contracts,” according to the Attorney General of NY. She added, “Mr. LaPierre’s reimbursement of just a fraction of the millions he personally profited from indicates how the NRA went unchecked under his leadership.”
I think most would agree that giving money to a non-profit that spends it on expensive vacations, private jets and other luxuries for its executives, is not a wise use of one’s money.
Ron concluded his letter with the expression “those bleeding heart liberals, climate control freaks.” In a 12/18/21 LTE Ron used the expression, “wacko liberals.” Name calling rarely speaks well of anyone who engages in it. Apparently Trump’s habit of degrading opponents by calling them cockamamie nicknames has not been lost on his followers.
That being said, I’d like to remind Ron of the “wacko” actions of people marching through Charlottesville yelling, “Jews will not replace us.” Also, people storming the Capitol, breaking windows, destroying property, screaming “hang Mike Pence,” urinating and defecating in the Halls of Congress, beating law enforcement officers with flag poles and baseball bats, using bear spray against officers, and even throwing a fire extinguisher at a group of them.
I believe Ron would be hard-pressed to find any bleeding hearts, climate control freaks or wacko liberals in those crowds.
