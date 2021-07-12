News for Hapless Victims
To the Editor:
I think it is time to say out loud what lots of people are saying in private, and this is something I’ve believed for a long time: the plutocracy works to deliberately stress us all out, to keep us churning in angst and confusion so we’re more psychologically vulnerable and easy to manipulate (and also more prone to buy stuff to relieve our low-grade existential misery. )
Consider this latest Microsoft promotion peddling itself as an actual news item I saw last night on mainstream TV news. A mysterious unknown hacker has broken into Microsoft’s internal code and compromised it, so everyone had better install their new upgrade right away! This AD was presented as a regular news story, the usual crummy corporate pseudo-journalism, but it also does something else, something the ruling elites do constantly - it plays on our fears. You will be at risk if you don’t do what they suggest!
I made myself watch 2 hours of this lousy excuse for journalism because I was genuinely curious about the lead story, the largest ransomware attack to occur yet. And a curious story it is! After watching lots of local news (all done well, because that is no threat to the system) and after they did the weather THREE TIMES in one segment (!!!) they finally get to the item. A notorious Russian gang has hacked thousands of companies across the world and taken $70 million in ransom. $70 million. Is this a typo?!? Do you remember Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movie threatening to blow up the world unless he was given one MILLION dollars? But we need not fear! as we are reassured by authorities with a huge glaring backdrop of the Pentagon behind them.
OK folks, they’re really just laughing at us at this point, as it has been established that most of the malware infesting the internet across the world comes from the US military itself, and they’ve also learned how to mask attacks on the system so they look like they originate with OTHER bad players. What in the world is going on? Then it hits me: this too is an AD playing on the fears and vulnerabilities of the elderly, who are constantly being suckered by computer scams. It explains the price tag from the sixties, and I imagine only someone over the age of 65 could be reassured by a great big picture of the Pentagon in the background. Unless this is a deliberately frightening image…
I know this is minor compared to the ways they trick and abuse us as debtors, insecure workers, “healthcare consumers” or people facing homelessness but I just had to say something. I don’t see this crap every day. Why do people watch this stuff? They’re like lab mice who could let themselves out of the cage any time, but they don’t bother.
David Hunter
West Burke, Vt.
