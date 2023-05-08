Newsies Jr & My Grandfather”s Typewriter

I just had to see my grandfather”s typewriter perform. It had a staring role, or at least it”s own scene. What a treat to attend the St Johnsbury Schools performance. I saw the final Sunday Matinee. That scene I mentioned was pivotal. Orleans Germond playing Katherine Plumber, plunked at those old keys, writing the news of the strike and its success, singing gleefully and brilliantly. It was dramatically pivotal, but only one small part of a wonderful show. The choreography terrific, the singing translating the meaning and musicality, the costumes so very period pieces.,not to omit at all the gentle hand of director Darden..Brayden, Evan, Foster, Avery, Jonah, Natalie, Raine, Rory and Jack, speaking, singing and dancing these marvelous characters, along with the whole talented crew of performers. Sorry to leave anyone out. I am grateful for the opportunity you all provided us, the audience….and to my grandfather”s old typewriter.
