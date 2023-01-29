Newspapers & Social Security

…Take my breath away…” Thanks and appreciation to synth-pop band Berlin for their release of the original Top Gun theme in 1986. This was way, way, way before we were gifted in 2022 with Lady Gaga’s equally astounding rendition of Top Gun: Maverick’s “Hold My Hand”…
Such is the mindset that compells me to once again sing the praises of the C-R’s Editor and staff for their continued excellence in bringing information, joy and light to our lives through their unfailing recognition of issues that are timely and of interest to the general public.
I refer specifically to items iappearing in the Friday, January 27th C-R; i.e., Pg. A5, Jacob Kokaly’s LTE “Social Security”. This piece was clear and concise; a whole lot more straightforward than the government issued brochure “What You Need to Know When You Get Retirement or Survivors Benefits”.
Secondly, on Pg. B6, Jay Craven’s article “Newspapers are Vital to Community Health” hit a home run. As a result of parental guidance early on, I’ve been reading them since about age 10. Modern technology poses a very real threat to the content and quality of our news as it is now delivered to us.
If I want generic homogenization, I’ll read USA Today. On the other hand, if it’s a sense of community I desire, I’ll turn instead to the Caledonian-Record, the Littleton Courier, the Coos County Democrat, the Livermore Falls (ME) Advertiser or the York County Coast Star (ME) any day.
The spector of Covid and political machinations of every imaginable sort during the past 3 years have contributed greatly to an air of divisiveness and isolation among many of us.
Added to this, the recent passing of John Harrigan is a terrible loss. He was an old time newsman through and through; proud of his North Country roots and all the various ingredients that go into the mix of rural life - day to day activities, historical events and the endless cycle of political goings-on.
We must not surrender the ties that bind us one to the other in the present or provide a connection to all the generations that have gone before us.
In closing, is there a possibility that we readers might see a future article or LTE from frequent C-R contributor Christopher Ryan of Los Angeles, CA about the man himself? I am curious as to his back story.
Thank you for the courtesy of your attention to my letter.
