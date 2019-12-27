NH Rail Danger
To the Editor:
2020 needs to be the year the New Hampshire Legislature kills the proposed Boston to Concord passenger rail proposal.
The reason is right on the rails, it’s a kleptocratic idea that has simply gone on too long. There are examples that exist and they are far and they are wide.
In mid-December Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled an empire building railroad infrastructure project called the Crimean Bridge, a $3.7 billion dollar rail expansion near the black sea. Proponents of this massive state spending argue just as they do in New Hampshire how the local economic conditions will improve with these new shiny trains while the real agenda remains completely turgid and murky— Russia is gaining sovereignty and control over the Ukraine.
