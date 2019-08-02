NH Senior Companion Program
To the Editor:
What do you and your best friend like to do when you spend a few hours together? Perhaps you spend some quiet time talking about your grandchildren, discussing the weather or reminiscing about the ‘good ole days.’ Senior Companions do those same things - and more when they visit the homebound elderly.
The primary purpose of the Senior Companion Program is to help isolated seniors develop relationships which encourage independence and help improve the quality of their lives. This free, federally funded program is designed for seniors ages 55 and older who may be isolated due to physical or emotional ailments.
New Hampshire currently has 73 Senior Companions who visit an average of 5 elderly each week. The goal is to keep the people in their own homes as long as possible.
What can they do for me? Help with the daily tasks of living, provide respite for caregivers of adults with Alzheimer’s and other disabling conditions, give support, and a caring person to share some time with
Do I qualify for a Companion? You do if…You are 55 or older and are frail or homebound, you are a caregiver of adults with Alzheimer’s or other disabling conditions.
Can I trust someone I don’t know? Caregivers are…Continuously trained on issues that affect their clients, supervised and evaluated by social service professionals, fully insured and undergo a thorough background check
How do I sign up or get more info? Just Call! We have recently expanded to Littleton and Berlin! We are happy to help.1-603-225-3295
Michele Lapierre
Program Manager New Hampshire Senior Companions
Community Action Program
Belknap-Merrimack Counties, Inc.
Concord, New Hampshire
