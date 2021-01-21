Niemoller Would be Aghast
To the Editor:
Mr. Meinhold, in his recent letter to the editor (“I Did Not Speak Out”), appears to be oblivious to the irony of his modification of Martin Niemoller’s poetic confessional meditation on the consequences of failing to be morally courageous in the face of evil. Mr. Meinhold seems to be equating the plight of “Trump supporters”, “conservative social media”, “Republicans”, and “Evangelical Christians” to that of the targets of the fascist Nazi regime.
Many, and assuredly most, Trump supporters are peaceful, but the riotous mob that stormed the U. S. Capital on January 6 was largely composed of those who embrace white supremacy and neo-Nazi ideologies, as evidenced by the flags they waved and tee-shirts they wore. (And, despite what Mr. Lamotte claimed in his recent letter to the editor, all evidence has shown that the riotous mob consisted of Trump supporters.) But, the lack of moral courage shown by peaceful Trump supporters, the conservative social media, many Republicans and evangelical Christians in their failure to acknowledge the evil of these extremists, and in fact to even encourage it, distorts beyond recognition the meaning of Niemoller’s quote. Niemoller would be aghast.
Kudos to Governor Scott and Representative Beck for being willing to stand up for the facts. Similarly, recent editorials by the Caledonian-Record have done a masterful job of summarizing recent events.
