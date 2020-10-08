Nightmare of Socialism
To the Editor:
I am an American citizen by choice, not by birth. I came here legally and chose this country because of the freedom and opportunities that America has always been known for. The last thing I would want is for my America to become like the socialist country that I emigrated from – the Soviet Union.
I have experienced first-hand life in a socialist regime. Please believe me that it is not the idealistic life that has been portrayed to you. It felt like we were pawns in a government-controlled system with very few choices or decisions to make. Our lives followed a pre-determined path from school to job to death. We were able to choose a college or technical training and were, upon completion, assigned to a work place. That’s where we would likely be working for the rest of our lives. The rate of alcoholism in the Soviet Union was very high and life expectancy relatively low. I remember in my early 20’s thinking to myself: “college is over and done with; I’m married and have a child. There is nothing else to look forward to. My life is done.”
The government could control what we did, what we said, what we bought and where we lived. We existed in fear of being overheard and reported to the authorities for comments that were critical of the government, because retaliation for criticizing the State could be very costly for both us and our family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.