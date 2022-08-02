Nixon Pardon

In a recent letter printed here, a writer stated that Nixon resigned because he lost the support of republicans and he knew President Ford would pardon him. The former is correct, the latter is not.
There has never been any evidence affirming such a deal. Ford testified before Congress that he never offered a pardon to Nixon, but came to his decision after Nixon resigned believing it was time for America to heal from the wounds caused by Watergate. It was clear to Ford his decision would be very unpopular with the American people. He had nothing to gain by granting a pardon. Many believed it caused Ford the 1976 election.
In 2001 Senator Ted Kennedy awarded the JFK Profile in Courage Award to Ford stating, “I was one of those who spoke out against his action then. But time has a way of clarifying past events, and now we see that President Ford was right. His courage and dedication to our country made it possible for us to begin the process of healing and put the tragedy of Watergate behind us. He eminently deserves this award, and we are proud of his achievement.”
