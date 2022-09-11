No Accountability
To the Editor:
What happened to holding people accountable for their actions and crimes? It’s happening here in Vermont and nationwide, want to read something that will make your skin crawl, look into Illinois safe-T act which will be implemented on Janauary, 1st 2023.
This nation is heading down a dangerous and slippery slope and as I’ve mentioned before we cater to the lowest common denominator in this country. People are not being held accountable for their actions and being released even when they are a clear danger to others around them. One individual I’ve seen consistently release criminals on conditions is judge Jiron. I understand having some sympathy for an individual if they truly made a mistake, but I have none for a repeat offender and apparently judges in this area seem to think everyone needs a 10th chance.
I believe in paying the piper for your mess-ups because it’s the only way to have a lasting effect on the individual. Prison is a joke as well in this state with the amount of conveniences that are given to the incarcerated population is sickening, tablets, tv with over a hundred channels, drugs (bupe and methadone) provided to these individuals by the tractor trailer load and on the tax payers dime. I’ve seen multiple instances of inmates being caught with bupe on numerous occasions to only be removed from their bupe medication and placed on methadone.
I’m moving off topic but the lack of accountability and the cushiony retirement home we call “prison” is failing to deter anyone from committing a crime. When are we going to realize that being soft on crime is not an effective solution? I could provide examples for days of our joke of a justice system, and people are wondering why there’s a shortage of police because we are demonizing the police for trying to do their job and trying to give further protections to the individuals committing the crimes. I don’t blame anyone for leaving the police force if they are talking about getting rid of qualified immunity for them, which essentially protects them from uneeded frivolous lawsuits that are a dime a dozen in todays sue happy world.
The lack of accountability flows from the justice system into our own homes with people failing to hold their children accountable for wrongdoings and blaming others for their childrens mistakes. It should be a learning lesson for the child on how to properly conduct themselves not a lesson on how to place the blame on others. The moral of this story is not only is there a lack of accountability in our justice system that leaves the door open for repeat criminals, but the lack of accountability in our own homes continues this process throughout childhood into their adult lives landing some in the criminal justice system with the belief that they did nothing wrong and shouldn’t be held accountable.
There’s only one way to stop this chain of softness on crime and it’s to do the opposite, make people fear prison again and not look at it as a break from reality which many view it as such.
Taylor Cota
Wheelock, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.