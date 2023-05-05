No Administrator Left Behind
To the Editor:
It was with no small amount of empathy that I read Adrienne Hutchin’s letter to the editor in the Friday, April 28th edition of the Caledonian Record.
In fact, it has been heartening to read the various letters to the editor of this paper supporting local higher education; after all, successfully completing a degree in higher education is one way to gain access to better-paying jobs while at the same time, and more importantly, broadening our personal horizons and acquiring new perspectives on the world in which we live.
All that said, however, what is happening in the nascent Vermont State Colleges System is not unique to Vermont, and while the power to support and even save public colleges does lie in the hands of our elected officials, like a great deal of the public, I suspect they are neither aware of the growing crisis in higher education nor attuned to precisely how long the crisis has been brewing. Ms. Hutchin points out that the VSCS Chancellor’s office has 44 employees, and she asks why some restructuring cannot be affected there to realize a savings.
Alas, I have nothing but bad news for Ms. Hutchin and others who are asking the same question. I worked in higher ed. for 27 years, 25 as a classroom and online instructor, leaving the classroom for good as a full professor when my position was retrenched. That’s academese for ‘laid off.’ For another two years I worked in online learning tech support. American public education is facing its most existential threat ever. While college and university enrollments have already been in decline for the last several years, and some colleges have already shuttered (Think of Green Mountain College in Poultney.), a much bigger, sustained decline is just around the corner and is predicted to begin in 2025, lasting perhaps ten years.
This is due to a decline in birthrates in the U.S. and irresponsible growth of generally speculative programs in institutions around the country, programs that were, more often than not, created to showcase college management’s ability to be innovative at the expense of traditional college majors with broader appeal. Without a doubt, the combination of managerial hubris and bloat, and a declining population will result in the closure of more institutions of higher learning in this country.
The cynical among us may see this as just desserts for a system they incorrectly perceive as promoting social indoctrination of youth, but public higher education is the fairest and most equitable means our society has ever provided in promoting students from humble means into a better and safer place in that society. Increasingly a college education will return to being the purchase of the lucky and the rich.
Rest assured, however, as colleges begin to close their doors, there will still be managers there when the lights go off for the last time. Among all its woes, as a former colleague would say, higher education in America is living in a time of “No Administrator Left Behind.”
Robert Jones,
Lunenburg, VT
