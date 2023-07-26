No Alternatives, No Labels

No Labels is a new political group created with the intention of putting our country first. Led by experienced politicians from both sides, No Labels is likely to offer its own candidates in the 2024 Presidential election.
Trump is dangerously unfit for office and Biden is too old for the job. The Republican Party panders to the worst in ourselves. While self righteous progressives in the Democratic Party are busy lecturing and legislating on how they think people should think, feel and act.
Our democracy needs people who have a common sense of moderation and a willingness to compromise.
Historically, Third Parties have been unsuccessful. However I feel we might be in a different political moment. If either the Democrats or Republicans win the presidential election in 2024, the dysfunction and gridlock will only escalate. Our country will continue its downward spiral
The risk of supporting a Third Party candidate is that it will hand the election to one of the major party candidates that is more distasteful than the other. I agree.
Let’s face it. Trump is an existential threat. No Labels needs to field a Republican politician at the top of the ticket to drive its agenda of moderation and siphon off votes from any Trump candidacy.
The election is a ways off and our political landscape is volatile. What the Republican and Democratic Parties presently have to offer is completely unacceptable.
The evolution of No Labels is worth following. Hopefully, they will be able to offer a pragmatic alternative to a major party duopoly that no longer serves our needs.
