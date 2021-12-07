No Clue What it Means
To the Editor:
It is now less than a year until Vermonters vote on Prop 5, which will show up on the ballot as Article 22. The convoluted wording of Prop 5/Article 22 is so vague that most voters will have no clue what it means when they read it on the ballot. But this deception is exactly what Planned Parenthood and the sponsors of Prop 5 have intended.
Article 22 is a proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution which, contrary to the so-called reproductive freedom and autonomy it purports to enshrine, is really all about making sure the murder of pre-born babies from abortion at any stage of pregnancy will continue to be legally untouchable.
How is it possible that we have come to the place where babies in the womb in Vermont are afforded zero legal protections, and that it is acceptable to kill them at any stage of pregnancy? How is it possible that one baby’s eventual arrival is celebrated with a baby shower, while another of the exact same gestational age is referred to merely as a pregnancy or blob of tissue, thereby justifying her being put to death?
And what about this fabricated, constantly shifting notion of viability? It’s a ridiculously arbitrary standard which completely denies the science acknowledging that human life begins at fertilization. The inherent right to life, value, and humanity of pre-born children can never placed on a sliding scale. Viability is simply another deceptive excuse used by abortionists and politicians to assuage their guilt when they condone the murder of innocent, defenseless babies in the womb.
The US Constitution and Bill of Rights have already recognized and guaranteed the most fundamental human rights with which we are endowed by our Creator. There is not, nor has there ever been, a constitutional right which says it’s okay to kill another person, no matter her size, gestational age, or physical or mental challenges. Even Dr. Seuss’ character, Horton, was stating the truth when he said, “A person’s a person, no matter how small.”
Do not be deceived by the purposely unintelligible wording of Prop 5/Article 22. Just be aware that if ratified, it will continue to gravely harm women under the guise of helping them. And it will continue to allow the murder of pre-born babies at any stage of pregnancy for any reason. Vote no to Article 22 on November 8, 2022.
Martin Green
Morrisville, Vt.
