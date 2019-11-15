No Dollars to Mexico
To the Editor:
It is time for tourist to stop spending money in Mexico.
I say after this atrocity of killing innocent mothers and children that no more will we spend tourist dollars or have businesses in Mexico till their government cleans up its gangs.
Harriet E. Cady
Deerfield, New Hampshire
