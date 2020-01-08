No Government Foresight
To the Editor:
I wonder, has anyone noticed the once beautiful stream called the wild branch, running from Craftsbury to the Lamoille River in Wolcott? I was born in the town of Wolcott, and spent a big part of my 92 years there, and well remember when there was hardly a place where the stream was more than a dozen feet across.
Today many of those places are a few hundred feet across. In 1927 there was a flood with water high enough in North Wolcott that it took a house off its foundation and carried it down stream, yet it did not change the course of the stream. No, I didn’t see it happen, as it was the year I was born, but my dad and many others who did told me of it. I remember when there was a field across from Steiner’s Repair where the farmer who lived there cut most of his hay. Now it is completely washed away.
During the 50s, 60s and 70s, I had three properties that bordered the branch and it was the same as it had been for many years. Why? Because each property owner took care of it where it bordered their property. Then came state interference with rivers and streams and now it is so far out of hand it is demolishing the road and everything else along each side. The last hard rain took more soil down stream than fixing the entire river would.
