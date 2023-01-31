No hypocrisy in America?
To the Editor:
Politicians and judges today should never be found placing their hand on a Bible and swearing to fulfill or protect one thing or another. The reason why? They start reneging on their promises as soon as their hand is removed from the Bible. Those promises are like hot air balloons, hollow, and well … full of hot air.
For one thing, politicians have no idea what is in the Bible and could care less. They have no idea what Constitutional law is or was or might ever become again, but if you watch their hand making contact with the Bible, it is quivering with lust for power.
For the same reason, religious people should not be carrying around books of scripture, or scripture apps on their phones, to church or to the office to any other place. The reason why? They don’t read those scriptures hardly ever, and if they do, they make little effort to understand them. But they love the credit they get as wholesome, responsible, spiritual people. We should think of them as SINOs, Spiritual in Name Only.
Once again, businesspeople and bankers should not be getting credit for slipping religious concepts into their corporate ethical canons, or even into their advertising jingles. Why? Because they are only doing it for money or for partisan political advantage. Think of the corporate sponsors of the January 6th insurrection, or those who buy political offices with the millions they give to individuals under the corrupt Citizens United court decision.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
