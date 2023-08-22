It is amazing how people with no knowledge of guns can comment on them.
I grew up with guns and was taught to respect them at all cost. My kids all grew up with knowing that dad had more guns in the house and knew that they were not toys and not to be touched without dad being with them target practicing which was not very often. The more I read in the papers and on the news that talk about assault weapons by being an AR15 or M16 as the badass gun of them all do not have a clue what they are talking about and as any person that has knowledge about weapons know is they are the not worse guns out there. I am not going to go into the specifics but we all know.
I have a t shirt that says lets make all guns illegal and we can just call them undocumented. What do you liberals think of that thought? Without weapons in this country it would be a lot worse than what it is already. What we need to do is get rid of judges like Jiron that lets murders off on either small bail or non at all. Time to get rid of Jiron- lets start a petition to do this if that is the way it needs to be done.
Proofread or something, dude. This makes my head hurt.
